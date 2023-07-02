Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 129,371 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,371 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 6.19% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $24.53.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

