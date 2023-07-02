Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 705 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.