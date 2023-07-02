Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the May 31st total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,227 shares of company stock valued at $83,907 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 579,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

