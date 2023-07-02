Evmos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $555,916.49 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and approximately $555,916.49 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

