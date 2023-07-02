Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.18.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,094,615.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,474 shares of company stock worth $12,297,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EVH opened at $30.30 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

