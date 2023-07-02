Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

