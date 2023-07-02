eXp World (EXPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, July 3rd.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.68 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. eXp World has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $21.61.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $141,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,370,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,370,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,533 shares of company stock worth $12,348,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in eXp World by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

About eXp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.