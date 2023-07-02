FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Raised to $31.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $28.05 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,782,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,797,162.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,035 shares of company stock worth $2,018,530 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.