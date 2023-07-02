Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $60,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 30.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 253,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,241,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $132.37 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.