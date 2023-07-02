Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of ExlService worth $29,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,936.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $151.06 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

