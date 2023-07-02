Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $102.39 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up 2.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Avery Dennison worth $102,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

