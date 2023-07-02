Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $45.57 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,496 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $45,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $114.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.