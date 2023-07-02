Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $541.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $544.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.65. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.