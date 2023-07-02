Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,652 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 2.10% of Carriage Services worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

Carriage Services Trading Down 3.8 %

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,278.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,609. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

