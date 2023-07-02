Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,854 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $92,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $194.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average is $180.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

