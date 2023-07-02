Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,828,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 143,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 138,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

