Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FITBI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 235,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,943. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBI Free Report ) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.