Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:FITBI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 235,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,943. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.