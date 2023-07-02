Financial Contrast: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) versus Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 27.49% 14.07% 1.33% Eagle Financial Services 18.39% 13.71% 0.89%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Financial pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Financial and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.99%. Given First Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial and Eagle Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $230.02 million 1.70 $71.11 million $5.47 5.94 Eagle Financial Services $68.03 million 1.58 $14.52 million $3.96 7.70

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial beats Eagle Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.