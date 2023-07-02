Financial Review: Azimut (AZIHF) & Its Rivals

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Free Report) is one of 1,194 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Azimut to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Azimut and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Azimut
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Azimut Competitors
|1030
|4453
|5789
|82
|2.43
As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.92%. Given Azimut’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azimut has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Institutional & Insider Ownership
40.3% of Azimut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Azimut and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Azimut
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Azimut Competitors
|380.51%
|7.64%
|4.95%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Azimut and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Azimut
|N/A
|N/A
|16.01
|Azimut Competitors
|$200.08 million
|-$13.43 million
|-0.32
Azimut’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Azimut. Azimut is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Azimut competitors beat Azimut on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Azimut Company Profile
Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal. The company also promotes and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, and open-ended pension funds, as well as provides investment portfolio individual management services on behalf of third parties; and distributes group and third-party products in Italy through a network of financial advisors. In addition, it manages multi strategy funds; and offers life insurance products. Azimut Holding S.p.A. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Milan, Italy.
