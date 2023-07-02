Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in June

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 860,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.4 days.
FINGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
Shares of Finning International stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.69. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
