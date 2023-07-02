First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.