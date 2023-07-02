First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after buying an additional 174,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 898.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,770 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.