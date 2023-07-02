First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth approximately $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after buying an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth approximately $13,282,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.10. 583,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,434. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

