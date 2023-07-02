First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RFEU traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $62.95.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $1.6388 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFEU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 586.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.