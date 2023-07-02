First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:RFEU traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $62.95.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $1.6388 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.