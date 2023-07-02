First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

First United Stock Performance

FUNC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 4,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

First United Announces Dividend

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First United in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First United in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

