Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUFFree Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHCUF remained flat at $15.60 during midday trading on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.