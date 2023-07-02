Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Update

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHCUF remained flat at $15.60 during midday trading on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

