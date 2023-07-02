Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 139,093 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FFC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 197,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,575. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

