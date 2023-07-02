Flare (FLR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.34 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $277.46 million and $3.34 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,955,512,595 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,955,512,595.201797 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.014685 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,893,275.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

