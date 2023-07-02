Flare Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.24 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $279.16 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,955,512,595 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,955,512,595.201797 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.014685 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,893,275.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

