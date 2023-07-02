Folketrygdfondet Purchases New Stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Folketrygdfondet purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,140,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,287,000. Borr Drilling makes up approximately 1.6% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Folketrygdfondet owned about 5.99% of Borr Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

