Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMCXF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Foran Mining Price Performance

OTC:FMCXF opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

