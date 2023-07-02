Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,400 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 865,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. 378,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,969. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 851,682 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 596,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
