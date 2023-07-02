Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,016 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $723,486,000 after buying an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Halliburton by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after buying an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

