Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,519 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

