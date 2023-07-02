Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,792 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Trading Up 1.1 %

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Shares of ILMN opened at $187.49 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

