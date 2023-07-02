Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

