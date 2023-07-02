Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
