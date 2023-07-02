Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,301 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.1% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in MetLife by 102.1% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 74,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

