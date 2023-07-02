Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $642.86 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $650.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $582.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

