Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

