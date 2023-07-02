Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

