Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

CRM opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.