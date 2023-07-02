Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,377 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.15 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

