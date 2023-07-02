Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,601 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

