Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $117.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.