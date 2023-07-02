Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FLHY opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLHY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

