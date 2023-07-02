Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 10th

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1668 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 241,355 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Senior Loan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

