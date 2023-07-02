Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 25,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,963. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. Research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUSN. Raymond James began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.