Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 25,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,963. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. Research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.