FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FF stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $387.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 176,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FutureFuel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.