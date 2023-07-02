FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SmartFinancial in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $21.51 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $365.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

In related news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,856.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 280.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $19,986,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 265,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

