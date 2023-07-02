General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Cut by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

General Electric stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $110.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

