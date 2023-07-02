GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.33. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GigaMedia ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

